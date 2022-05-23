USDJ Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.