Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 945.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,724. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $131.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

