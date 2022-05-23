Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.66. 3,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

