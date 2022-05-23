Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.

VAR1 stock opened at €78.16 ($81.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08. Varta has a 12-month low of €67.88 ($70.71) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($172.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.98.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

