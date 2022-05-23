Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 38.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

