Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 928,326 shares.The stock last traded at $18.07 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 43.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Veracyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

