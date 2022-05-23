Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Achieves $35.50 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.