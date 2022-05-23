Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,009.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

