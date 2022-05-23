Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,144.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00238221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017044 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.