Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,647 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 39.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,394,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.32. 5,927,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average is $222.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.