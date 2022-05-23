Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

AMD traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 128,623,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,287,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

