Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,183 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $91.50. 6,647,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,302,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $474.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.