Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,447 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000. Meta Platforms makes up 9.0% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,361,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $531.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $262.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

