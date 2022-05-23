Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,576,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

