Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTYGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,379.57 ($17.01).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 898.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,022.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,246.54).

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.