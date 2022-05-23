Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

