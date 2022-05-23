VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.87

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

The firm has a market cap of $756.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

