Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Volume Tops $34,371.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $29.48 or 0.00096927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $137,771.52 and $34,371.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.