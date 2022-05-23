Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 418,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,018,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,477. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.62 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.61.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

