WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and $395,504.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

