Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Up 6.7%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. 8,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 524,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

