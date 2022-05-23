WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of WEC Energy Group worth $608,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.