WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.93. 5,383,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,911. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

