WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,900,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. 3,295,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

