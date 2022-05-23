WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 654,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

