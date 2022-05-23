WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.72. 10,157,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

