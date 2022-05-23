Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $132.38 or 0.00439928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $16,386.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 280.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,408.48 or 0.47881466 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00496509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00034992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

