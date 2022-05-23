Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.72 Million

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) to post $130.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the lowest is $127.27 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $533.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.01 million to $535.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $556.23 million, with estimates ranging from $548.99 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 126,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.36. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

