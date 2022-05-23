Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 3,271 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 397,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,153 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.06. 150,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.