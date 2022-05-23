Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 47,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.86. 62,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,459. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

