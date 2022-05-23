Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.34. The company had a trading volume of 85,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,447. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

