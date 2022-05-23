Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,858. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

