Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

