Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 815 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

