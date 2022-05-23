WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $147.38 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $147.38 million and $178.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

