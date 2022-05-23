Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.