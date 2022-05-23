WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 878,944 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $33.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

