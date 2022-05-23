Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

