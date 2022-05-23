WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

