WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 141,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. WW International has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $464.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

