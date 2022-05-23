Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $318,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.