XTRABYTES Price Up 93.6% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded up 94.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 93.6% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $252,237.20 and $27.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,133.55 or 0.85690156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00514173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00099917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

