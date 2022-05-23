Yield Stake Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $65,050.45 (YI12)

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be bought for $5.85 or 0.00019907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Stake Finance has a total market capitalization of $65,050.45 and approximately $3,957.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 656.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance

