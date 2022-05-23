Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.79. Matador Resources posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. 1,282,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,715. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

