Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 16,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.