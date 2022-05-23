Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.