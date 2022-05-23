Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) to announce $61.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.88 million and the highest is $62.24 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $248.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.06 million to $252.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.83 million, with estimates ranging from $249.78 million to $269.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Saul Centers news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 67,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.12%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

