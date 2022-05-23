Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 12.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 869,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,886. New York Times has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.