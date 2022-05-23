Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,389. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

