Zacks: Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 220,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

